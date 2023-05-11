Many new book titles are released in the spring. Have you been waiting for a favorite authors latest title? At Cole Public Library I have ordered many new fiction titles for our collection- some authors will be familiar and some will become new favorites. You will find these titles in the Browsing Room.
They are: Someone Else’s Shoes, Jojo Moyes; Homecoming, Kate Morton; Hang the Moon, Jeanette Walls; Hello Beautiful, Ann Napolitano; Tress of the Emerald Sea, Brandon Sanderson; The Soulmate, Sally Hepworth; I Will Find You, Harlan Coben; Countdown, James Patterson; Camp Zero, Michelle Sterling; Above Ground, Clint Smith; Simply Lies, David Baldacci; Pineapple Street, Jenny Jackson; Symphony of Secrets, Brendan Slocumb; Saturday Night at the Lakeside Supper Club, J. Ryan Stradal; Lone Women, Victor Lavalle; The Mostly True Story of Tanner and Louise, Colleen Oakley; What Have We Done, Alex Finlay; Loyalty, Lisa Scottoline; In the Lives of Puppets, TJ Klune; Dirty Laundry, Disha Bose; Mastering the French Art of Murder, Colleen Cambridge; The Mitford Affair, Marie Benedict; Never, Never, Colleen Hoover; The Trackers, Charles Frazier; The New Earth, Jess Row; Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead; The Last Animal, Ramona Ausubel.
Don’t forget if a title is checked out you can ask the circulation assistants to put it on hold for you.