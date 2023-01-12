In the past my new year resolutions usually dealt with exercise, eating better, and getting organized. But this year, thanks to some new books at Cole Library, my resolution is very different – I am going to explore Iowa. The inspiring books are Iowa Bucket List: Adventure Guide by Monica Benson and Iowa Supper Clubs by Megan Bannister.

Iowa Bucket List highlights 100 offbeat destinations for you to visit. The author gives you the address but also the GPS coordinates because some of the destinations are natural wonders and won’t have a conventional address. Additional helpful information is best time of year to visit and if there are fees or permits required or if the destination is free. The table of contents lists the towns in alphabetical order and the destination below them. In my opinion, the only drawback to this book is that the destinations are not grouped together regionally and there is no map.

