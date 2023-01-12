In the past my new year resolutions usually dealt with exercise, eating better, and getting organized. But this year, thanks to some new books at Cole Library, my resolution is very different – I am going to explore Iowa. The inspiring books are Iowa Bucket List: Adventure Guide by Monica Benson and Iowa Supper Clubs by Megan Bannister.
Iowa Bucket List highlights 100 offbeat destinations for you to visit. The author gives you the address but also the GPS coordinates because some of the destinations are natural wonders and won’t have a conventional address. Additional helpful information is best time of year to visit and if there are fees or permits required or if the destination is free. The table of contents lists the towns in alphabetical order and the destination below them. In my opinion, the only drawback to this book is that the destinations are not grouped together regionally and there is no map.
Iowa Supper Clubs, the other inspiring book, is divided into two parts. The first part is the history of supper clubs in Iowa, how they came to be, what defines a supper club and what to expect when you go. The second part of the book is exploring Iowa’s existing supper clubs. The author again gives you interesting history about the place, the phone number, address, and website (if there is a website) so you can call ahead and make sure they are open when you are ready to dine out. Tips from the author — come hungry, arrive early, bring cash, and be ready to make new friends.
If my resolution doesn’t inspire you to explore Iowa then stop in and browse other titles to inspire your own 2023 resolutions — Cole Library is a wonderful place to begin your new year.