WEST LIBERTY — The 2022 season for varsity Lady Spartan volleyball came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday, October 25 at West Liberty in a Class 3A Regional Final against the West Liberty Comets.
Solon, ranked ninth in 3A, took the first set 25-15, but the No. 5-ranked Comets won the second and third sets 25-19 and 25-19. Solon rallied in the fourth set, taking it into extra points before falling 28-26.
The ladies finished the season at 26-13 overall and 1-3 in the WaMaC East while West Liberty improved to 31-7.
Four Lady Spartans were selected for WaMaC All-Conference honors in the East Division.
Sophomore Grace Erwin was named to the First Team. She produced 191 kills this season with seven assists and a team high 73 solo blocks.
Senior Delaney Bombei was named to the Second Team. She led Solon with 220 kills, made four assists, 18 solo blocks, and had a dozen ace serves. Bombei also hit two milestones, passing 250 career blocks and 500 kills.
Sophomores Yasmine Sell and Aly Stahle received WaMaC Recognition. Sell produced 145 kills, three assists, 52 solo blocks, and 19 ace serves while Stahle made 189 kills, ten assists, 23 solo blocks, and 23 ace serves.
Mount Vernon’s Madeleine Miller was selected as the WaMaC East Player of the Year.