WEST LIBERTY — The 2022 season for varsity Lady Spartan volleyball came to a heartbreaking end Tuesday, October 25 at West Liberty in a Class 3A Regional Final against the West Liberty Comets.

Solon, ranked ninth in 3A, took the first set 25-15, but the No. 5-ranked Comets won the second and third sets 25-19 and 25-19. Solon rallied in the fourth set, taking it into extra points before falling 28-26.

