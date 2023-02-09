IOWA CITY — U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), recognized as one of the most conservative members of Congress, will headline a fundraising event for U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks next month, the two-term Iowa Republican’s campaign announced today.
“Jim Jordan is a fiscal conservative who knows that taxpayers should be the ones spending their hard-earned dollars – not career politicians,” Miller-Meeks said. “I know Iowans respect his leadership and appreciate his efforts to cut government spending and hold Washington bureaucrats accountable.”
The event will take place at The Courtyard By Marriott Iowa City-University Heights, 901 Melrose Ave., at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
Jordan, who was elected to Congress in 2006, represents a central Ohio district north of Columbus. In 2009, he introduced the only balanced budget alternative to President Obama’s budget. Jordan has consistently pushed back against the Democrats’ radical agenda and led the charge for transparency in the federal government.
Jordan was a four-time Ohio state champion in wrestling with a career record of 150-1 and a two-time NCAA wrestling champion from the University of Wisconsin. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics.
He later earned a master’s degree in education from the Ohio State University and a law degree from Capital University.
Miller-Meeks was elected to her first congressional term in 2020 and re-elected in 2022. She is an ophthalmologist and served 24 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves, retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. She is also a former state senator, former director of the Iowa Department of Public Health and served as president of the Iowa Medical Society. She and her husband, Curt, have two adult children.