IOWA CITY — U.S. Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH), recognized as one of the most conservative members of Congress, will headline a fundraising event for U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks next month, the two-term Iowa Republican’s campaign announced today.

“Jim Jordan is a fiscal conservative who knows that taxpayers should be the ones spending their hard-earned dollars – not career politicians,” Miller-Meeks said. “I know Iowans respect his leadership and appreciate his efforts to cut government spending and hold Washington bureaucrats accountable.”

