Cornell's baseball team routed SUNY Poly 10-1 at Lake Myrtle Park.
The Rams scored in four of the first five innings in building a commanding 8-1 lead and received another quality pitching start, this one from Jake Schope. The senior right-hander yielded only four hits and one run and struck out five in 5.2 innings.
Chad Dzierba recorded the final out in the sixth and Bobby Petersen fired three scoreless innings to close the game, allowing just two hits.
James Kent opened Cornell's scoring with a two-run double in the second. The Rams took control with four runs in the third, started by a sacrifice fly from Darren Mancke.
Seth Beals, Kale Rose and Colin Konicek all scored twice for the Rams, who reached base 13 times via walk or hit by pitch. Kent and Mancke had two stolen bases apiece.
Earlier in the weekend, the Rams had two wins against Thomas College
Cornell's pitching staff had its way with Thomas College, registering 20 strikeouts over 14 innings in a 4-2, 9-1 doubleheader baseball sweep Saturday at Lake Myrtle Park.
Senior Kole Hinrichsen (1-1) set the tone in Game 1 for a dominant day on the mound. The hard-throwing right-hander recorded a career-best 12 strikeouts to only one walk over six impressive innings. Hinrichsen scattered six hits and allowed one earned run.
Carter Kriegel pitched the seventh to earn his first save of the season.
Paxson Wright opened the scoring with an RBI double in the second, and then came around on a groundout by Seth Beals to put the Rams up 2-0. Beals added a two-run single in the fifth that proved to be the difference in the final margin.
Beals finished with three RBIs, three walks and two stolen bases for the Rams, who left 13 runners on base.
Senior left-hander Daulton Montagna (2-0) picked up the Game 2 victory, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five over five innings. Preston Wright and Cody Zahn each tossed one shutout inning in relief.
James Kent went 2-for-2 with a pair of triples, three runs and two RBIs. Kale Rose and Drew Logel drove in two runs apiece. Darren Mancke had one hit and stole three bases.
Logel's sacrifice fly pushed the Rams ahead 5-1 after three innings. Cornell closed it out with two runs each in the fifth and sixth innings