The Cornell College admission team is kicking off another round of funding to cut federal loan debt in half for 65 incoming first-year students after a successful inaugural year of the Cornell College Debt Reduction Pledge.

The pledge is a promise that the college will pay half–up to $12,000–of students’ federal debt at the time of their graduation. It’s awarded to students who have been granted admission at Cornell College, and the deadline to apply for the program is Feb. 1, 2023.

