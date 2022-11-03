The Cornell College Department of Theatre and Dance presents “The Thanksgiving Play” on Nov. 10–13 in Armstrong Hall’s Plumb-Fleming Black Box Studio.

Thanksgiving Play
Buy Now

The cast of “The Thanksgiving Play:” (front, from left) Delta McKenna, Parker Boyle, (back, from left) David Clancy and Clara Haverstic.

The 90-minute play will come to life on stage with a small cast of four. Three stage managers and two student designers are working behind the scenes to bring this Thanksgiving satire to audiences.

Recommended for you