The Cornell College Department of Theatre and Dance presents “The Thanksgiving Play” on Nov. 10–13 in Armstrong Hall’s Plumb-Fleming Black Box Studio.
The 90-minute play will come to life on stage with a small cast of four. Three stage managers and two student designers are working behind the scenes to bring this Thanksgiving satire to audiences.
The show takes place in a theatre classroom over the period of one rehearsal with four well-intentioned theatre artists attempting to devise a Thanksgiving play for the local elementary school. Director and Cornell College Associate Professor of Theatre Caroline Price says the group quickly faces challenges as they attempt to respect and give voice to Indigenous people while questioning their own white privilege.
“When I first read this script, I cringed and then laughed and then cringed again,” Price said. “Larissa FastHorse (Sicangu Lakota Nation), a Native American playwright, has written the perfect storm of a show–four white people attempting to share the real history of Thanksgiving. I saw myself in all of these characters. I have said similar things in similar situations, well-intentioned, desperate to be inclusive and woke to white privilege. As you will see in our production, even the best intentions can fall short.”
Price says theatre-goers will be immersed in the story when they first step into the theatre due to work that is underway with the set and theatre space. Senior Clara Haverstic who plays one of the four actors in the Thanksgiving play is looking forward to opening night.
“This is unlike anything the department has ever done,” Haverstic said. “It’s a chance to participate in a satire where you are the person being made fun of. I think it’s an opportunity for a lot of discussion and self-reflection–and it’s also just plain funny.”
“The Thanksgiving Play” will run Nov. 10-12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. The show is free for all Cornell staff, faculty, and students. Tickets for adults are $10, and tickets for seniors, students, and youth are $7. This show is not intended for young children due to language and staged violence.