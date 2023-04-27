The Sherman Fairchild Foundation has awarded Cornell College a $500,000 grant to fund new STEM equipment and upgrade facilities on campus.

Geology, environmental science, computer science, physics and engineering, biology, chemistry, mathematics and statistics, and data science professors teamed up to develop the request, which was fully funded.

Cornell professors
Assistant professor of biochemistry Catherine Volle, W.F. Johnston professor of physics and engineering Kara Beauchamp, assistant professor of computer science Ajit Chavan, professor of geology Emily Walsh, and assistant professor of statistics Tyler George.

