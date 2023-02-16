Zombies? A Writer’s Workshop? Solving Big Problems with Data?
Those are just a few topics that will be studied during Cornell College’s annual One Course Summer Institute (OCSI) for high school students, July 9 through 26, 2023.
“We’re really excited about the nine course offerings this summer for high school students,” said OCSI organizer and Lecturer in the Department of Kinesiology Frannie Malone. “We worked with our current faculty members to plan classes across many fields of study so students could take what they’re interested in. Our faculty members are preparing coursework that will challenge and inspire.”
Online registration is open now (cornellcollege.edu/ocsi), and rising juniors or seniors by June 2023 or 2023 high school graduates are eligible for the 2.5-week program. Students will learn alongside peers from across the country and discover what professors expect of college-level work—all while experiencing One Course At A Time firsthand.
Students will also:
• Earn 3 credit hours (can be applied to Cornell or another college)
• Earn a $4,000 Cornell scholarship, awarded $1,000 annually
• Enjoy several fun events in Mount Vernon and eastern Iowa
• Participate in college prep workshops
• Live on campus and get a feel for a residence hall and Hilltop dining
Among many new courses, Assistant Professor of Engineering Danielle Grimes will be teaching Explorations in Engineering. She says students will learn to think like an engineer.
“Students will take part in a number of hands-on activities, including building and printing 3D models, learning CAD (computer-aided design) design software, and exploring projectile motion while harnessing solar energy,” Grimes said. “After only 2.5 weeks, students will walk away with new skills that will prepare them for a future at Cornell or any other college.”
Associate Professor of Theatre Caroline Price has built a new class to prepare students interested in auditioning at local theatres or future college productions.
“Whether your passion is musical theatre or straight theatre, this intensive will teach skills to help with the next step in your career,” Price said. “Each day will begin with vocal and physical warm-ups, theatre games, and ensemble-building exercises, then we’ll focus on the tactics and skills that ensure you’re ready for your best audition ever.”
Full list of classes:
• 18 Days Later: Zombies, Brains, and Basic Neuroscience
• Biodiversity and the Tree of Life
• Experimental Drawing: Making a Mark
• Life Inspires Art: Writer’s Workshop
• Solving Big Problems with Data Systems
• Chemistry and the Kitchen: Should We Be Wearing Goggles?
• The Worst Pies in London: Singing Sondheim in the American Songbook
• Break a Leg: Methods for Great Auditions
• Explorations in Engineering
Registration for OCSI is open through June 15, 2023.