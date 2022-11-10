Cornell sophomore Tony Gomez rushed for a season-high 90 yards and three touchdowns, although the Rams fell just short in a 31-27 Midwest Conference football loss to Knox Saturday at rain-soaked Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

Gomez’s final TD from eight yards out gave the Rams a chance with 4:42 left in regulation. Cornell’s succeeding PAT attempt was no good, keeping Knox ahead 31-27.

