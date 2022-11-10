Cornell sophomore Tony Gomez rushed for a season-high 90 yards and three touchdowns, although the Rams fell just short in a 31-27 Midwest Conference football loss to Knox Saturday at rain-soaked Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
Gomez’s final TD from eight yards out gave the Rams a chance with 4:42 left in regulation. Cornell’s succeeding PAT attempt was no good, keeping Knox ahead 31-27.
The Rams had an opportunity to get the ball back with Knox’s offense facing a fourth-and-1 from its own 47-yard line. The Prairie Fire converted the pivotal first down with a five-yard rush and was able to milk the remaining time on the clock.
Cornell (2-7 overall, 2-6 MWC) scored on its first two drives of the game and built a 14-6 lead through one quarter. The Rams needed only three plays to the find the end zone as quarterback John Smith connected with LaQuanta Crawford for a 78-yard TD, which marked Cornell’s longest scoring play of the season.
Gomez added a 15-yard TD run late in the opening quarter to give the Rams an eight-point lead. Knox (5-4 overall, 4-4 MWC) answered with a TD and two-point conversion, and then hit a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the first half, pushing the Prairie Fire ahead 17-14.
The teams went back-and-forth in the second half, trading two TDs apiece. Gomez’s nine-yard rush brought the Rams within 24-21 with 3:02 left in the third quarter. Knox extended its lead to 31-21 early in the fourth.
Gomez carried 20 times in the game for a 4.5-yard average. He also had two receptions for 22 yards. Joel Lacy added 68 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
Smith completed 9-of-13 passes for 147 yards. Frederic Tavernier had three receptions for 16 yards.
Cornell’s defense came away with four fumble recoveries in the wet conditions, two of which started Cornell scoring drives. Freshman defensive back Benny Fergot and sophomore lineman Trey Gohlmann shared team-high honors with 10 tackles apiece.
Sophomore Anthony Hoffmann finished with six tackles, including two for losses.
Knox, which attempted only four passes, relied on its option rushing attack for 309 yards on 62 carries. The Prairie Fire went 4-of-4 on fourth-down conversions.
Coming up – The Rams conclude the season at home against in-state rival Grinnell with a noon kickoff Saturday, Nov. 12.