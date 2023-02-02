Wednesday it was first-place Illinois College, Saturday the defending Midwest Conference regular-season champion Ripon Red Hawks.
Cornell's men's basketball team capped an impressive week on its home court with Saturday's 73-66 comeback victory over Ripon inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Rams rallied from a six-point deficit over the final eight minutes and stretched their winning streak to five games. Cornell (9-10 overall) climbed to 7-3 in the MWC race, only percentage points behind Monmouth (8-3 MWC), which the Rams beat Jan. 17.
Cornell committed a season-low three turnovers and shot a blazing 62.1 percent from the field in the second half, outscoring Ripon 44-34 over the final 20 minutes.
Fifth-year leader Jordan Magnani continued his stellar all-around play, tossing in a game-high 20 points to go with five assists and a pair of steals. Jayden Meeker was an efficient 7-of-9 shooting and netted 18 points. Zach Ingle buried four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points.
The Rams sank four 3-pointers – two each by Magnani and Ingle – during a pivotal 17-4 spurt down the stretch that pushed Cornell ahead 69-62 with 3:02 remaining. After Ripon (9-10 overall, 5-5 MWC) pulled within 69-66, buckets by Magnani and Logan Sharp put the game away.
Sharp finished with eight points and six rebounds. Izic Mackey added eight points off the bench. Logan Christensen grabbed five rebounds from his guard position.
The Rams hit 10 3-point goals in the game, the fourth time they've reached double-digits for makes this season.
Earlier in the week, the Rams had a 64-56 win against Illinois College.
The Rams held Illinois College to 23 second-half points and 31.0-percent shooting for the contest. Cornell reeled off the final 11 points of regulation and ended the Blueboys' 16-game winning streak.
With its fourth straight victory, Cornell (8-10 overall) climbed to 6-3 in the MWC. Illinois College (17-2 overall) dropped to 9-1 in the MWC with its first setback since Nov. 12.
Jordan Magnani led an inspired team effort with a game-high 16 points, which included a 9-of-11 touch from the foul line. The fifth-year guard vaulted past Corey Davis (2014-18) for No. 3 on Cornell's all-time scoring list with 1,505 points.
Izic Mackey provided key minutes off the bench with 12 points and five rebounds. Zach Ingle (11 points, nine rebounds), Jayden Meeker (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Logan Sharp (10 points, seven rebounds) all were on double-double watch in helping the Rams hold Illinois College to its lowest point total of the season.
The Rams, who trailed for more than 34 minutes of the game, overcame a 56-53 deficit with 2:49 remaining. Two Magnani free throws, followed by a 3-pointer from Ingle pulled Cornell ahead 58-56 at the 1:12 mark.
Cornell's Logan Christensen drew a pivotal charge on the ensuing possession and then Meeker's drive to the rim made it 60-56 with 41 seconds left. Meeker blocked a 3-pointer on Illinois College's next trip and Magnani iced the game with four straight free throws in the closing seconds.
The Rams shot 19-of-23 from the foul line and outrebounded the visitors, 46-39. Cornell prevailed despite a 3-of-18 shooting night from 3-point range.