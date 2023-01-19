Cornell's men's basketball team rallied from seven points down in the final 76 seconds of regulation and prevailed 84-79 in a Midwest Conference overtime cooker over Lawrence Saturday inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The late comeback vaulted the Rams (6-10 overall, 4-3 MWC) into a third-place tie with Lake Forest with still nine MWC games to go. The young and talented Vikings dipped to 6-11 overall, 3-5 in the MWC.

