One of Cornell’s all-time clutch basketball players, fifth-year Jordan Magnani provided the late dramatics again Saturday for a pivotal 77-76 Midwest Conference overtime win at Lawrence inside Alexander Gym.

Magnani sank a pair of free throws with two seconds left in overtime that won it for the postseason-bound Rams who secured a berth in the MWC Tournament Feb. 24-25. It was Cornell’s second overtime win over Lawrence this season, and Magnani logged all but four seconds in both.

