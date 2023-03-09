Cornell men's lacrosse freshman Matt Norwood finished with three goals in Saturday's 13-6 setback to Concordia (Wis.) at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.

The Rams struck first with a goal by Warren Wiberg in the first quarter assisted by Kyle Jussila. Warren's goal was the Rams' lone score in the first half after seven unanswered goals by the Falcons put the guests ahead 7-1 at the break.

