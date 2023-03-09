Cornell men's lacrosse freshman Matt Norwood finished with three goals in Saturday's 13-6 setback to Concordia (Wis.) at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
The Rams struck first with a goal by Warren Wiberg in the first quarter assisted by Kyle Jussila. Warren's goal was the Rams' lone score in the first half after seven unanswered goals by the Falcons put the guests ahead 7-1 at the break.
The Rams rallied for four goals in the third quarter, receiving two from Matt Norwood, and one each from Luke Baldwin and Ethan Kupka. Norwood's goal came at 10:58 and was the first of his collegiate career.
With three straight goals in the last six minutes of the third, the Rams tried to bounce back but the Falcons responded with five of their own, to increase their lead to 12-5.
Each team had a goal apiece in the fourth quarter as Norwood finished with his first collegiate hat trick. Jussila contributed three assists to tie his season-high.
Thomas Cook finished with 17 saves and six ground balls. Torii Greiskalns had three caused turnovers and two ground balls. Elliot Smith finished with five ground balls.
Falcon sophomore Max Esposito had six goals and three assists.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 16-3 loss to Augustana.
The Rams were in a six-goal deficit in the first half to the Vikings before a goal by Rory MacLean at 4:15 in the second quarter finally put the Rams on the board. MacLean's was the first collegiate goal of his career.
They went down 7-1 after a half of play after another goal was given up. The Vikings would score nine more goals in the second half as the Rams were unable to overcome this deficit.
The Rams' second goal came in the fourth after a Vikings' defender accidentally scored their own goal. Luke Baldwin scored the last goal of the game and for the Rams, his fourth goal of the year, with less than two minutes left in the game.
Baldwin had a great defensive effort as well finishing with three ground balls. Thomas Cook finished with six ground balls to lead the team and seven saves.
Ben Schwartz had two ground balls and two caused turnovers, Zach Arnold had two caused turnovers, with Torii Greiskalns had three caused turnovers to lead everyone.