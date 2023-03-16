The Cornell men’s lacrosse team got themselves back in the win column with their 11-5 win over the Beloit Buccaneers Saturday.

The Rams (2-5) scored five goals in the second quarter after being down 2-0 to the Buccaneers (0-3). Senior Ethan Kupka and Sophomore Matt Norwood each had goals less than 45 seconds apart to tie the game.

Recommended for you