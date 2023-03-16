Rain likely. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The Cornell men’s lacrosse team got themselves back in the win column with their 11-5 win over the Beloit Buccaneers Saturday.
The Rams (2-5) scored five goals in the second quarter after being down 2-0 to the Buccaneers (0-3). Senior Ethan Kupka and Sophomore Matt Norwood each had goals less than 45 seconds apart to tie the game.
Norwood, junior Luke Baldwin, and freshman Jack Barton each scored a goal in the second to guide the Rams to a 5-2 lead at halftime.
The Buccaneers responded in the third with two goals to bring them within one (5-4) of the Rams, but Rams’ freshman Rory Maclean’s man-up goal at the 1:11 mark in the third, enlarged their lead to 6-4.
A Buccaneer goal by Will Palmer, brought them within one goal, but that was all they wrote as the Rams scored five straight goals to punch in the ticket win
Fifth-year Kyle Jussila scored two goals in the fourth, one being assisted by Matt Norwood, who also had a goal in the fourth. Sophomores Ash Hoelscher and Torii Greiskalns secured the final two goals of the game as the Rams finished with 11 goals on 39 total shots.
The Rams had a 16-shot differential to the Buccaneers as their defensive presence created 23 Buccaneer turnovers and 12 caused turnovers as a team. Greiskalns finished with three ground balls and five caused turnovers, while also contributing one goal and an assist.
Norwood finished with three goals and one assist to lead all scorers. Jussila finished with two goals, two assists on seven shots on goal. Hoeslcher, Baldwin, Kupka, Grieskalns, Barton, Maclean each had a goal each.
Earlier in the week, the Rams had a 20-4 loss to Quincy University.
Freshman Rory MacLean netted a pair of goals on only three attempts to pace the Rams (1-5), who battled early to hang within 4-2 after one quarter. The Hawks (5-2) broke it open with a 9-0 scoring run in the decisive second quarter.
Torii Greiskalns recorded four caused turnovers to lead a Cornell defense that was under heavy pressure from Quincy, which attempted 70 total shots. Cornell starting goalie Thomas Cook collected 14 saves through three quarters. Aidan Didier worked the fourth period and saved five shots.
Fifth-year Kyle Jussila handed out two assists. The Rams received one goal apiece from Matt Norwood and Brandon Warnke. Ben Schwartz led the team in ground balls with three.
The Rams were limited to 17 shots for the game, 10 on goal. Quincy gathered 63 ground balls, to Cornell’s 18.