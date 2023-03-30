Cornell's comeback bid fell short on the road Friday night in a 10-6 nonconference men's lacrosse loss to Marian at Smith Field.
The Rams charged back into the game after spotting the home team a 6-0 lead through 19 minutes. Cornell rallied for four unanswered scores, including an assisted man-up goal by Kyle Jussila from Rory MacLean that brought the Rams within 7-5 with 5:15 remaining in regulation.
The Sabres, winners of six straight, responded with back-to-back goals at the four-minute mark to put the game out of reach.
Jussila and Warren Wiberg paced Cornell's attack with two goals apiece. Matt Norwood and Jack Barton each chipped in one goal.
Torii Greiskalns turned in a strong defensive effort for the Rams, recording 11 ground balls and a career-high six caused turnovers. Goalie Thomas Cook posted 16 saves against a Marian attack that fired 55 total shots.
Lincoln Warner won nine faceoffs and scooped four ground balls.
Earlier in the week, the Rams picked up a 12-6 ictory at home.
Rory MacLean handed out two assists and Luke Baldwin scored once for the Rams.
Goalkeeper Thomas Cook registered 13 saves in a complete-game effort. He limited the Eagles (3-2) to two goals on 27 second-half shots, helping Cornell pull away from a 7-4 halftime lead.
Torii Greiskalns gathered four ground balls and Zach Arnold led the Rams with two caused turnovers.
Back on its home turf following a four-game road swing, Cornell's men's lacrosse team got going early against Edgewood en route to a 12-6 victory Wednesday night at Van Metre Field at Ash Park.
Cornell's all-time scoring leader Kyle Jussila filled up the net with a season-high six goals while Matt Norwood and Ethan Kupka each struck twice for the Rams (3-7), who tied their best scoring output of the spring.
The Rams needed only 13 seconds to break into the scoring column, receiving a quick strike from first-year Ben Schwartz for his first collegiate goal.
Back-to-back scores from Norwood, followed by a goal from Jussila pushed the Rams ahead 4-1 late in the opening period and coach Lane Zierten's squad never looked back.
Jussila finished his big night with eight points and 10 ground balls. The fifth-year attempted 21 of the team's 44 shots, while raising his season goal total to 22.