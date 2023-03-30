Cornell's comeback bid fell short on the road Friday night in a 10-6 nonconference men's lacrosse loss to Marian at Smith Field.

The Rams charged back into the game after spotting the home team a 6-0 lead through 19 minutes. Cornell rallied for four unanswered scores, including an assisted man-up goal by Kyle Jussila from Rory MacLean that brought the Rams within 7-5 with 5:15 remaining in regulation.

