Cornell's all-time scoring leader Kyle Jussila collected his 200th career point Saturday in the Rams' 16-12 Midwest Lacrosse Conference victory over Northland College at Ponzio Stadium.
Jussila turned in an impressive three-goal, four-assist outing in becoming the first player in Cornell history to eclipse the 200-point mark. The fifth-year bumped his career points total to 206..
Jussila was among five Rams to score multiple goals as Cornell (4-9 overall, 1-1 MLC) claimed a pivotal road win in conference play. The Lumberjacks dropped to 3-7 overall, 0-2 in the MLC.
Aftrer surrendering the first goal of the game, the Rams charged ahead with eight unanswered scores to grab an 8-1 lead with 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. Matt Norwood and Jack Barton each had three goals during the decisive stretch.
The Rams never relinquished the lead, although the Lumberjacks closed within 11-10 late in the third quarter. Consecutive goals by Ethan Kupka, Norwood and Jussila put the game away in the final quarter.
The Lumberjacks held a 46-33 advantage in total shots, although Cornell goalie Thomas Cook kept the home team in check with another fine complete-game effort. Cook registered 20 saves for the third time this season, giving him 217 for the spring. .
Norwood finished with four goals to lead all Ram scorers. Jussila and Barton each had three goals, with Jussila adding four assists and Barton adding two. Torii Greiskalns finished with nine ground balls and three caused turnovers.