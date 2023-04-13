Cornell's all-time scoring leader Kyle Jussila collected his 200th career point Saturday in the Rams' 16-12 Midwest Lacrosse Conference victory over Northland College at Ponzio Stadium.

Jussila turned in an impressive three-goal, four-assist outing in becoming the first player in Cornell history to eclipse the 200-point mark. The fifth-year bumped his career points total to 206..

Recommended for you