Cornell's men's soccer team had an apparent victory snatched away in the final second of Saturday's 4-4 draw with Midwest Conference foe Lawrence inside the Banta Bowl.
Lawrence delivered the equalizer just before time expired in regulation, sending the teams off the field in a tie. The sudden finish moved the Rams to 6-6-3 overall, 1-3-2 in MWC play with two must-win league matches remaining.
Mardoche Ntonku and George Archer tallied two goals apiece to pace Cornell's attack, which fired 18 shots on the day to Lawrence's 23 attempts. Zach Miller provided two assists.
Archer opened the scoring at the two-minute mark with an assisted goal from Miller. The Rams pushed the lead to 2-0 in the 17th minute on Ntonku's assisted strike from Andrew Lopez.
The Rams built the lead to 3-1 in the 26th minute on Archer's team-high ninth goal of the season. After Lawrence (2-9-4 overall, 1-3-2) answered with consecutive scores, Archer assisted Ntonku for a goal that put the Rams ahead 4-3 at the 60-minute mark.
Will Bickel worked the entire 90 minutes in net, posting five saves.
Miller totaled a team-best six shot attempts, five on goal. Archer had five shots.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a loss to UW Platteville.
UW-Platteville (11-3-2) finally cracked Cornell's defense in the 56th minute, and then made it 2-0 on a penalty kick in the 59th minute. The Pioneers netted three more goals to provide the final margin.
Sam Brueck accounted for Cornell's lone shot in the match. The Pioneers generated 33 total attempts and had 14 corner-kick chances.