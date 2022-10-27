Cornell's men's soccer team had an apparent victory snatched away in the final second of Saturday's 4-4 draw with Midwest Conference foe Lawrence inside the Banta Bowl.

Lawrence delivered the equalizer just before time expired in regulation, sending the teams off the field in a tie. The sudden finish moved the Rams to 6-6-3 overall, 1-3-2 in MWC play with two must-win league matches remaining.

