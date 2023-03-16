Zachary Ong notched his team leading 9th singles win of the year as Cornell’s men’s tennis team downed Maryville College 6-3, Sunday at the Van Der Meer tennis center in South Carolina for their second consecutive dual win.

The Rams built an early 2-1 lead in the dual claiming victories from No. 1 pair Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf and Federico Polidori (8-4) and No. 2 tandem Ong and Chris Penas-Hull. Cornell’s Edwin Holyoake and August Krahn were edged 8-5 at the No. 3 position.

