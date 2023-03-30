The Cornell men's tennis team hosted both the Dubuque Spartans and the Greenville Panthers Saturday at the SAW Arena.
The Rams secured a dominant 7-2 win over the Spartans while losing 5-4 to the Panthers.
In doubles play against the Spartans, junior Federico Polidori and junior Alexander Hadler-Strumlauf won at No. 1 doubles (8-2) with junior Chris Penas-Hull and freshman Zachary Ong winning at No. 2 (8-5).
The Rams went 2-1 in doubles before moving on to singles, where they went 5-1. Hadler-Strumlauf beat Bjarne Bachmann at No. 1 singles 6-4, 6-1. Polidori won in three sets at No. 2 singles against Rashaun Duck (6-3, 3-6, 10-6).
Ong at No. 3 singles won (6-2, 6-1) over Ryan Kiddle, Penas-Hull at No. 4 won (6-2, 6-2) over Jose Husemann, and freshman Jackson Smock won 6-1, 6-0 over Dawson Freese.
The dual against Greenville saw the Rams down 1-2 to the Panthers after Hadler-Strumaluf and Polidori grabbed the only win at doubles play with an 8-7 (7-4) win over Rafael Rodriguez and Andres Sanchez.
Hadler-Strumlauf won in three sets over Sanchez 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at No.1 singles for his fourth win of the day. Halder-Strumlauf went undefeated in both duals for four total wins on the day.
Ong won against Jordi Matuhen after he retired at No. 3 singles. Freshman August Krahn won 6-3, 6-1 over Santiago Jaimes at No.6 singles.