Cornell’s men’s basketball team celebrated Senior Day and its longest winning streak in two decades Saturday with a 73-50 rout of Knox inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.

The Rams led wire-to-wire in notching their seventh consecutive victory, equaling the longest such string since the 2001-02 season. Cornell improved to 11-10 overall and maintained solid hold of second place in the MWC race at 9-3, two games back of Illinois College with four games remaining.

