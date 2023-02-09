Cornell’s men’s basketball team celebrated Senior Day and its longest winning streak in two decades Saturday with a 73-50 rout of Knox inside the Small Athletic and Wellness Center.
The Rams led wire-to-wire in notching their seventh consecutive victory, equaling the longest such string since the 2001-02 season. Cornell improved to 11-10 overall and maintained solid hold of second place in the MWC race at 9-3, two games back of Illinois College with four games remaining.
Fifth-year Jordan Magnani and sophomore Jayden Meeker paced a balanced attack with 17 points apiece. Magnani bumped his career points total to 1,553, now only eight behind Griffin LaDew (2005-09) for second place on Cornell’s all-time list.
Meeker also gathered team-highs of nine rebounds and six assists. Senior Logan Sharp collected 14 points and eight rebounds, while fellow senior Izic Mackey provided 12 points and four rebounds off the bench.
The Rams dominated inside, scoring 40 points in the paint and claiming a 44-28 rebounding advantage.
Cornell scored 12 of the first 15 points of the contest and didn’t look back. The Rams led 35-22 at halftime and then went on an 18-6 run to start the second half to put it away.
Cornell’s eight seniors were recognized prior to tipoff. The group accounted for 50 points against the Prairie Fire (6-15 overall, 4-8 MWC).