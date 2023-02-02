Big Event
--Contributed photo

Excitement is building at Cornell following the announcement that singer and rapper Bryce Vine will perform on campus for the college’s annual Big Event.

The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Richard and Norma Small Athletic and Wellness Center (the SAW).

