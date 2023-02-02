Excitement is building at Cornell following the announcement that singer and rapper Bryce Vine will perform on campus for the college’s annual Big Event.
The concert will be held Saturday, Feb. 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. at the Richard and Norma Small Athletic and Wellness Center (the SAW).
The concert is free for Cornell students, faculty, staff, and community members. The annual Big Event is made financially possible each year through The Williams Fund and Student Senate. The Williams Fund was established by Life Trustee Richard Williams ’63 and his wife, Marlene, in order to bring special events to campus to excite and enliven the Cornell community.
“The Big Event is a great place for students to come together and have some fun,” said assistant director of residence life Nicole Casal, class of 2018. “Plus, thanks to our generous sponsors, the event is free! It’s been amazing to watch the student planning team put this event together for the entire campus to enjoy.”
Bryce describes his music as a genre-bending, an East Coast meets West Coast sound all his own–drawn in equal parts from the bass-heavy reality rap influence of his father and the bright, pop sensibility of his mother. He made his major label debut with “Carnival,” released on Sire Records in 2019, and is known for his singles “Drew Barrymore,” “La La Land (feat. YG),” and “I’m Not Alright” with Loud Luxury.
A team of student leaders and college staff collaborate to organize the event, including Student Senate, Performing Arts and Activities Council (PAAC), Greek Council, KRNL, and the Student Life Office, with help from Facilities, Campus Safety, and Bon Appétit. Dozens of students will volunteer on the day of the concert to ensure everything runs smoothly.
“We are so excited to announce The Big Event this year and have everyone come out and enjoy the concert we have put so much effort and love into,” said Student Senate’s Donivan Jones. “All of us on the committee have dedicated endless hours to make sure this event will be an amazingly enjoyable experience for all students. I also want to be sure to mention our sponsors, Richard and Marlene Williams, who have allowed me and other students to have not only the wonderful experience of The Big Event but the experience of getting to plan the event as well.”
Cornell students are encouraged to bring their IDs to access free, limited concessions.
In the past Cornell has welcomed other big names such as comedian Vanessa Bayer, recording artist Daya, and Indie pop band AJR for The Big Event.