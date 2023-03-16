Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Tonight
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast and windy overnight. Low 18F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
The Cornell softball team opened spring break play Sunday in Florida with losses to Mount St. Mary (N.Y.), 6-9, and Simpson, 7-9.
The Rams (0-2) lost to Mount St. Mary (N.Y) (1-0) in Game 1 after a strong third and fourth inning by the Knights jumped them to a big 8-1 lead.
The only two scores of the game for the Rams came in the fourth and sixth innings off of doubles by Freshman Peyton Souhrada and freshman Katie Nelson. Souhrada's scored senior Claire Gugerty in the fourth after she reached on a hit-by-pitch.
Nelson's double in the sixth scored senior Zoie Harvey and Gugerty after a passed ball, a walk, and a bunt single put them in scoring position. Even with this run scored the Rams wouldn't be able to close the gap in the 9-3 loss.
The Rams' loss to Simpson College (6-2) came down to the seventh inning after the Rams came up just short of their comeback after being down four runs after two innings.
They took the lead in the top of the fourth inning after they scored a combined five runs in the third and fourth inning to go up 5-4.
In the third, junior Caitlin Babcock scored on a sacrifice by senior Erin Puck, with a triple by sophomore Isabel Ihde bringing in sophomore Addie Bowman. The fourth saw freshman Rae Sheffield score on a throwing error, sophomore Izzy Gullixon on a putout at first, and Babcock on a single by Puck.
Five unanswered runs by the Storm left the Rams trying to mount a comeback, which left them unsuccessful. A two-RBI single by junior Miranda Keith in the seventh left the Rams just short of a comeback as they would lose 9-7.