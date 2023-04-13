Cornell pitchers Daelynn Rhoades and Alyssa Pearson tossed back-to-back complete-game shutouts in Saturday's 8-0, 4-0 Midwest Conference softball sweep over Ripon at Tracy Field.

Cornell's first shutout wins of the season capped an undefeated trip to the Badger State, moving the Rams to 9-11 overall and 4-0 in the MWC.

