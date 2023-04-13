Cornell pitchers Daelynn Rhoades and Alyssa Pearson tossed back-to-back complete-game shutouts in Saturday's 8-0, 4-0 Midwest Conference softball sweep over Ripon at Tracy Field.
Cornell's first shutout wins of the season capped an undefeated trip to the Badger State, moving the Rams to 9-11 overall and 4-0 in the MWC.
The Rams produced 24 hits in the doubleheader, giving them 57 over a four-game stretch that includes Friday's sweep of Lawrence. Freshman Peyton Souhrada continued her hitting tear, going 6-for-6 Saturday with three doubles and two RBIs.
Rhoades (6-3) won her third consecutive start in the five-inning opener. The first-year right-hander allowed six hits and struck out seven, while walking just one.
Souhrada tallied three hits – including two doubles – from the No. 6 slot in the lineup. Freshman Monet Roelle went 2-for-4, highlighted by a bases-loaded triple in Cornell's six-run fourth inning.
Erin Puck and Claire Gugerty added two RBIs apiece in the opener.
Pearson (2-7) recorded her second pitching win in as many days, firing seven scoreless innings in Game 2. The senior left-hander gave up eight hits and struck out two.
Puck and Souhrada paced the Rams with three hits apiece. Puck doubled twice and scored a run. Gugerty and Addy Bowman also posted multi-hit games.
The Rams gave Pearson all the support she needed in the first inning on RBI doubles from Roelle and Souhrada. Cornell added two insurance runs in the fourth.
Earlier in the week, the Rams had a 15-7, 13-3 sweep over Lawrence.
The Rams (7-11 overall, 2-0 MWC) enjoyed their best offensive day of the season, highlighted by a 20-hit outburst in Game 1. Cornell ended the second game after five innings via the mercy rule.
Junior slugger Miranda Keith led the charge, going 6-for-9 with four RBIs for the doubleheader. Keith and shortstop Izzy Gullixon both had four hits and three RBIs in the Game 1 rout. Erin Puck went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs.
Monet Roelle and Claire Gugerty added two hits apiece in the opener, which saw the Rams strike for six runs in the third and sixth frames.
Left-hander Alyssa Pearson (1-7) went the distance in the pitching circle for her third complete game of the season.
The Rams carried their hot bats into Game 2, fueled by a 4-for-4 effort at the plate from Peyton Souhrada. The first-year outfielder singled, doubled and tripled twice, scored two runs and collected four RBIs in the contest.
Cornell took early control with an eight-run second inning, keyed by two-run doubles from Roelle and Zoie Harvey. The Rams led 11-0 through 3 1/2 innings.
Keith, Gugerty and Daelynn Rhoades delivered two hits apiece. Caitlin Babcock and Roelle both scored twice.
Starting pitcher Rhoades (5-3) gave the Rams four quality innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven. Holly Kremer came on to pitch the fifth.