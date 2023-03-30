Cornell’s softball team split its home-opening doubleheader with Dubuque Friday, highlighted by a 3-2 Game 2 victory in nine innings at Van Metre Family Softball Field.
The Rams (4-4) dropped a tight opening game to the Spartans (6-10) by a 6-5 margin.
In the first inning of the opener, the Rams got on the board with an RBI single by junior Miranda Keith which scored senior Erin Puck from second after her single up the middle and advance put her in position.
Down 4-1 after one inning, the Rams were able to take the lead after a strong third and fourth inning.
Four straight singles in the third inning by junior Kaylynn Sparks, senior Claire Gugerty, Keith, and freshman Monet Roelle sparked a Rams comeback as they scored three runs in the third and tagged on another in the fourth to take a 5-4 lead.
Two late runs scored by the Spartans in the sixth and seventh inning ended the Rams’ comeback attempt as they would fall, 6-5.
Puck finished with three hits and two runs with teammate Keith finishing with two hits and two RBI. Senior Alyssa Pearson pitched 6.1 innings, striking out two and only walking two. Hannah Rhoades took the loss after being relieved in the first inning by Pearson.
Game 2 saw the Rams tie the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Junior MacKenzie Macam hit a single down the left line to get on base for the Rams as Zoie Harvey drove her in on a huge double that went over the center fielder. A single by junior Mady Rainey scored the tying run for the Rams in the seventh.
Sophomore Addie Bowman doubled and Erin Puck singled in the bottom of the ninth to put runners on the bases for the Rams. A walk by freshman Katie Nelson load the bases with only one out. Gugerty won the game after her hit-by-pitch plated Bowman from third with the decisive run.
Puck finished with three hits to lead all batters for either team. Macam had two hits in two at-bats along with a run. Freshman Daelynn Rhoades grabbed the win after striking out seven batters on the night.