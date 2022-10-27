Senior Rory Light vaulted to No. 2 on Cornell’s all-time blocks list as the Rams went 1-1 against quality competition Friday at the Green and Red Invite inside Wash U Field House.

Light registered nine blocks on the day, jumping Kori Sims (2000-04) for second place on the career list with 338. The all-American Light trails only Taylor Dicus (571 blocks, 2011-14) for most blocks in program history.

