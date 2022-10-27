Senior Rory Light vaulted to No. 2 on Cornell’s all-time blocks list as the Rams went 1-1 against quality competition Friday at the Green and Red Invite inside Wash U Field House.
Light registered nine blocks on the day, jumping Kori Sims (2000-04) for second place on the career list with 338. The all-American Light trails only Taylor Dicus (571 blocks, 2011-14) for most blocks in program history.
Ilah Perez-Johnson triggered Cornell’s win over UW-Platteville (19-7) with 13 kills, 18 digs and a pair of service aces. Clare Green distributed 41 assists, 14 of which went to Light. Grace Marti delivered 10 kills and three blocks.
Carly Puffer planted eight kills and Ella Becker added 18 digs against the Pioneers.
Perez-Johnson turned in another double-double against Wash U (23-3), going for a match-high 12 kills with 10 digs. Puffer provided six kills, while Light and Marti pitched in five apiece.
Green had 19 assists and 11 digs. Becker posted a team-best 12 digs.
The Rams fell behind Wash U 12-4 in the opening set and 11-3 in the second. Cornell was in position to take the third, leading 20-18. But the Bears answered with seven unanswered points to complete the sweep.
Earlier in the week, the Rams took a 25-8, 25-14, 25-11 blowout of Beloit.
Cornell turned in a dominant offensive effort against Beloit (4-16, 2-5 MWC), slamming 42 kills with only six errors on 87 attempts. The Rams posted a .414 attack percentage, their second-highest output of the season.
Rory Light and Ilah Perez-Johnson shared match-high honors with 11 kills apiece. Light hit .524 on 21 errorless swings. Grace Marti added eight kills on .500 hitting and Ella McLaughlin chipped in seven kills.
Green led all players with 29 assists and three service aces. Ella Becker had 11 digs. Light delivered four blocks.
The Rams limited Beloit to 15 total kills on .027 hitting.