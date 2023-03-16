Audrey Small and Ashley Drake both notched their 11th singles wins of the year as Cornell's women's tennis team continued their spring break match slate in South Carolina this morning, upending Maryvile College 7-2 at the Van Der Meer tennis center.

Small and partner Kylie Jacobson teamed up for their second straight win, 8-0 at No. 3. The No. 1 duo of Makayla Johnson and Wies Kleingeld gave the Rams a 2-1 advantage after doubles play claiming an 8-5 victory. Maryville won at the No. 2 doubles spot 8-4.

