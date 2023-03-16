Rain likely. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Audrey Small and Ashley Drake both notched their 11th singles wins of the year as Cornell's women's tennis team continued their spring break match slate in South Carolina this morning, upending Maryvile College 7-2 at the Van Der Meer tennis center.
Small and partner Kylie Jacobson teamed up for their second straight win, 8-0 at No. 3. The No. 1 duo of Makayla Johnson and Wies Kleingeld gave the Rams a 2-1 advantage after doubles play claiming an 8-5 victory. Maryville won at the No. 2 doubles spot 8-4.
The Rams nearly swept the singles matches to conclude the morning. Kleingeld (6-3, 7-5) at No. 2, Small (6-3, 6-2) at No. 3, Jacobson (6-3, 6-2) at No. 4, Mink (6-2, 6-2) at No. 5, and Ashley Drake (6-2, 6-1) at No. 6 all won their matches in straight sets. Johnson was narrowly defeated at No. 1 in a third set super tiebreaker by Katelyn Cook of the Scots.
Earlier in the week, Cornell had a 6-3 loss to Brevard College.
The Nandos took an early lead, winning 8-0 at No. 2 doubles and 8-7 at No. 1 doubles. Sophomore Kylie Jacobson and freshmen Audrey Small got the Rams on the scoreboard capturing an 8-7 victory at No. 3.
Small (6-2, 6-2) and Ashley Drake (6-2, 6-3) picked up wins in singles at No. 3 and No. 6 to round out the match for Cornell. Brevard won in straight sets at the remaining singles spots to finish out the day.