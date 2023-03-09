The Lisbon City council tabled action on the Lisbon History Center to investigate additional options.
Rebecca Hess of the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission presented three bids for more applications to remove lead paint on the exterior of the history center’s west wall.
TnT of Stockton had a bid of $43,975, R and W had a bid of $32,500 and Bi-State Masonry quoted $29,000. TnT and R and W both quoted three applications or methods of removing the lead paint starting in June.
“If after we try these different methods, and there are smaller amounts of lead paint that are negligible, they can dye the white areas of bricks to match the color of the brick wall for aesthetics,” Hess said.
The second portion of the bid was $54,300 from R and W to replace broken bits and fix the bricks that are cracking.
TnT priced their estimate for brick replacement at $49,426, and Bi-State Masonry quoted $58,765.
Mayor Doug O’Connor noted that the issue for him is spending more than $100,000 for rehabilitating a building, when there is no guarantee the history center will remain there forever and the city could sell the building instead to interested parties.
“It’s not our money to spend, it’s the taxpayers money,” O’Connor said. “We have to do what we feel is best for the citizens off Lisbon.”
Hess said that an investment in the building will help with the efforts taken to revitalize the downtown and keep it more alive and thriving, helping to attract more businesses in downtown.
Council member Nathan Smith asked what would happen if the council just removes the lead paint this year, and leaves the building alone after that.
Hess said water infiltrates the bricks and deterioration continues.
“If we don’t address those bricks, the cracks in those bricks will only get worse,” Hess said.
Hess said she got many of the contractors to quote the bare minimum work needed to address the issues for the wall to keep it in good shape.
O’Connor was asking for a realtor’s assessment to tell them the value of the property after they invest.
City administrator Brandon Siggins said there is roughly $44,000 on hand between the library and history center’s capital improvement projects, enough to cover the paint removal this year.
The city would be shy $15,000 to tackle the needed brick repairs in the next fiscal year.
“I could find $15,000 in the budget if you wanted me to, but I’m a little leery of spending that much for this project, when our budget is going to be very tight, and there are other projects we are working on this year,” Siggins said. “There is money to do the paint removal this year, and I agree that is an eyesore unfinished as it is, but I don’t know how much further we go in and where we stop.”
Hess said contractors are holding their bids, but if the city doesn’t act, they may not be honored, as contractors are building their summer schedules.
Council member John Bardsley said he would love to move forward with at least the paint removal, but that was not an action item.
The council tabled a decision to the March 13 meeting.