crop scouting lesson
Buy Now

Virgil Schmidt, Field Agronomist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, conducts a crop scouting lesson.

 Contributed Photo

AMES – Farmers and crop consultants can improve their knowledge of current issues by attending the Crop Scout School May 17, at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville.

The scout school, hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, is intended to be a foundational course, providing essential information for effective and efficient crop scouting.

Recommended for you