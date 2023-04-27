OMAHA, Neb. — Faith Kozisek clearly remembers the day she was surprised with College of Saint Mary's prestigious Marie Curie Scholarship at David City Aquinas High School. "I was overwhelmed with gratitude. It got me excited for the future," she said. "It also gave me direction."

The scholarship provides significant financial support and resources to outstanding young women pursuing STEM majors, such as biology, chemistry, math or human biology.

Recommended for you