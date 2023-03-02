IOWA CITY — More than 500 current University of Iowa students, including Gabbi Bullard and Taylor Noonan of Solon, participated in the 29th annual student-led Dance Marathon, generating more than $1.1 million for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Dance Marathon has generated more than $34 million in its history.

