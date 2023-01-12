There are a couple terms referring to elderly women that I’ve heard most of my life. I once thought they’d never apply to me, but here they are, looking me square in the eye. “Spry old woman” and “aging gracefully.” I seem to be failing miserably at the first and struggling with the other one.

Back surgery, nerve damage, creaky knees, eighty-eight years have brought many changes to my body. My head tells me that I’ve not changed a whole lot since I was in my mid-twenties; my body says – oh, yeah? Take this! And I find it impossible to get out of that comfortable, but too low chair without help. It’s embarrassing. It’s also a bit frightening and a whole lot annoying to find I can no longer do some of the simple things that were once so easy that I didn’t even need to think about them.

