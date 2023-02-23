At their February 15 meeting, City Administrator Cami Rasmussen advised Solon Council members that they likely will have to revise their plans for next year’s city budget due to an error in the formula the Iowa Department of Revenue used to calculate the residential property tax rollback percentage. The rollback is the percentage of the value of residential property subject to the property tax levy. Rasmussen said Governor Reynolds is expected to sign a bill, Senate File 181, which corrects the rollback calculation formula.

A Fiscal Note of the Iowa Legislative Services Agency, dated February 1, calculates that the rollback percentage derived from the corrected formula will be approximately two percent lower than that which the Iowa Department of Revenue provided to local governments last October. As a consequence of this revision, the statewide total amount of property tax available to cities could be as much as $39 million less than had been previously expected. The Note goes on to state that because many cities have already done significant work on their Fiscal Year 2024 budgets, the timing of the enactment of Senate File 181 will create extra work for them as they now must adjust their budgets to account for lower revenue expectations. SF 181 extends the deadline for cities and counties to complete their budget work by one month, from March 31 to April 30, to allow them the extra time they may need to revise their budgets.

Recommended for you