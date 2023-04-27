DES MOINES – The Des Moines Arts Festival® presented by Nationwide has opened the entry period for schools to submit artwork for the Student Art Exhibition presented by GreenState Credit Union. The award-winning program spotlights the creativity of children attending K – 12 schools in central Iowa through special exhibitions of their work. It is designed to encourage children to pursue their passion for the visual arts and to recognize student and teacher achievements and artistic talent.
Each elementary or secondary school may submit up to four works of art created in the 2022 – 2023 school year. The artwork will be displayed at the Student Art Exhibit during the Des Moines Arts Festival, June 23 – 25, 2023. In addition to the Exhibit, the student artists will be recognized at the Visionary Artist Ceremony held on the Hy-Vee Main Stage. Following the Festival, the artwork will be displayed at select GreenState Credit Union locations until September when the youth artists will be able to pick-up their artwork at a special reception.
“The Student Art Exhibition provides an opportunity for Central Iowa schools to showcase their talented students,” said Stephen King, Executive Director of the Des Moines Arts Festival. “It’s one of the most beloved programs at the Festival.”
About the Des Moines Arts Festival. The Des Moines Arts Festival® is committed to strengthening a vibrant and creative community. Dedicated to the principles of collaboration and creative expression, Des Moines Arts Festival inspires engagement with the arts, fosters and celebrates inclusion, values professionalism and quality, and champions new and emerging ideas.
The Des Moines Arts Festival produces an annual outdoor festival celebrating arts and culture, provides programming and support to artists and arts organizations, advocates for a “arts first” leadership model, and inspires individuals to find their creative voice.
The mission of the Des Moines Arts Festival is to Impact Lives through the Arts.