As I watch and listen to everything from commercials to newscasts, children’s programs to soap operas, I can’t help being annoyed by some of the poor sentence construction we hear on television. Some are amusing, confusing or outright ridiculous when we analyze the meanings according to the way the sentences are put together. I sometimes wonder if any of those writers of scripts and news bulletins would have passed eight grade English. Here are just a few examples of what I hear on a daily basis as I browse through the various channels available to me:

I am told that something is “different to” another thing. Unless meanings have changed an awful lot recently, I believe that things are either “similar to” or “different from” others. I can’t imagine how something can be “different to” another.

