Don Ellis has been selected to receive the Solon Senior Advocate 2023 Senior of the Year Award. May is National Older American’s Month and the Advocates have honored this observance since 2007 by choosing a person who has given back to the community in many ways.

As part of this May recognition Mayor Steve Stange will read the Older American Proclamation at the May 3 City Council meeting. Don will be awarded the certificate and honored by the Solon City Council at the Wednesday, May 17 meeting. Citizens are invited to attend.

Recommended for you