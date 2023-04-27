Don Ellis has been selected to receive the Solon Senior Advocate 2023 Senior of the Year Award. May is National Older American’s Month and the Advocates have honored this observance since 2007 by choosing a person who has given back to the community in many ways.
As part of this May recognition Mayor Steve Stange will read the Older American Proclamation at the May 3 City Council meeting. Don will be awarded the certificate and honored by the Solon City Council at the Wednesday, May 17 meeting. Citizens are invited to attend.
An Open House for Don will be held at the Solon Public Library Saturday, June 24. Traditionally the other honor for a Senior of the Year recipient is riding in a convertible in the Beef Days Parade. This may be a problem as Don has been the the emcee on the parade platform for many years announcing each float or parade entry as it passes by. One of many ways Don has given to the community!
Don was selected by the committee chaired by Pat Ikan and made up of past Senior of the Year recipients who process nominations in order to make each year’s selection.
Twenty-four recipients have been awarded the Senior of the Year Award: Jack Neuzil 2006, Wayne Croy 2007, Milt Hunt 2008, Pat Ikan 2009, Marie Kroul 2010, Bev Noska and Elaine Reynolds 2011, Anna McAtee 2012, Jean and Bob Stinocher 2013, Fred Bark and Rita Brannaman 2014, Don Erusha and Marv Stastny 2015, Larry and Marcy Olson, 2016, Jeanne Erhart and Phyllis Fiala 2017, David Frisbie and Duane McAtee 2018, Sandy Hanson 2019, Judy Shulista 2020, Kris Brown 2021 and Larry Meister 2022.