CENTER POINT — With the lead-up last week to the Drake Relays, high school track programs in Iowa were making adjustments in the days prior to the April 27-29 Classic. With end-of-season meets just ahead, it is often a time to test a new relay lineup, or get some non-regulars into the mix, while other schools might rest some regulars.
Whatever the case, the Lady Spartans put up the numbers, rolling to a strong win at the Center Point-Urbana Co-Ed Relays Monday, April 24. Racking up wins in ten of the 19 events and backing it with four ‘seconds,’ Solon stacked up 188 points.
Relays-bound Kate Shafer notched a win with a 114-5 fling from the discus ring. Aly to Mia to Sophia Stahle and then Gracie Federspiel brought home the 800-meter sprint medley win (1:48.95). The three Stahles’, with Calla Foster, bagged first in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.41).
Wins came too in the distance 1600-meter distance medley (5:18.72) with Marin Ashbacker, Emma Wolf, Kobi Lietz and Kayla Young moving the baton, the 400 (Federspiel, 58.11), and the 4x200 relay (Mia, Aly and Piper Stahle with Mia Duckett anchoring) in 1:50.07.
Sophia Stahle crossed first (1:05.48) in the 400 hurdles. Kayla Young won the 1500 (5:06.23). Solon closed the meet with wins in the 4x100 (Bella Jedlicka, Britt Elijah, Ashbacker and Aisley Foster (54.67), and the 4x400 (Lietz, Grace Hoeper, Mia Stahle, and Federspiel again on the anchor) with 4:08.93.