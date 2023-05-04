CENTER POINT — With the lead-up last week to the Drake Relays, high school track programs in Iowa were making adjustments in the days prior to the April 27-29 Classic. With end-of-season meets just ahead, it is often a time to test a new relay lineup, or get some non-regulars into the mix, while other schools might rest some regulars.

Whatever the case, the Lady Spartans put up the numbers, rolling to a strong win at the Center Point-Urbana Co-Ed Relays Monday, April 24. Racking up wins in ten of the 19 events and backing it with four ‘seconds,’ Solon stacked up 188 points.

