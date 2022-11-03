The Linn County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s nationwide prescription drug take back initiative Saturday, Oct. 29. The Sheriff’s Office collected potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Major Chad Colston with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the office collected a total of 100 pounds of medications at the collection site on Saturday and 489 pounds at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Drug Drop Box in the last six months for a total of 589 pounds. If you were unable to participate in the event on Saturday you can still drop off your unwanted, expired, and unused medications at the Linn County Sheriff’s Drug Drop Box located in the west parking lot at 310 Second Avenue SW at any time throughout the year.

