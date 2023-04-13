At this time of year, it’s next to impossible to avoid hearing Irving Berlin’s “Easter Parade” from the 1933 movie “Holiday Inn” or to think about Easter bonnets. Apparently my head is an unusual shape, for I’ve never been able to keep a hat in place for long enough to turn away from the mirror. This means ANY hat – feed company caps, stocking caps, cowboy hats, anything except for a bandanna tied firmly under my chin; they simply pop off at the slightest nod or move of my head.

Still, I tried every spring to wear the requisite Easter hat my mother deemed important to go with my new Easter finery. Sometimes, depending on how early or late Easter Sunday arrived, this was a two-piece suit of skirt and matching jacket. In warmer weather it was more likely a pretty “dressy” dress or skirt and frilly blouse. The hat seemed to be required, no matter what the outfit, and apparently the rest of the town thought Mother was right, for Easter Sunday arrived amid a parade of fancy, flowery, sometimes frivolous hats that rivaled the milliner’s best efforts in the traditional show at the Kentucky Derby.

Recommended for you