VINTON — All hay producers in the east central Iowa region are invited to attend the 38th annual Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association Annual Meeting and Conference on March 9 at Buzzy’s bar and grill, 414 Main St., Welton. Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the program scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.
This year’s featured speakers are Jim Jordahl, project analyst from the Bioeconomy Institute at Iowa State University, speaking about the science of carbon credits, and Ryan Drollette, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach farm management specialist, discussing the economics of carbon credits. ISU Extension and Outreach beef specialist Denise Schwab will discuss considerations for pasture improvement or renovation, and extension field agronomist Virgil Schmitt will discuss the economics of fertility in 2023. Drollette also will discuss the economics of transporting forages.
Following lunch there will be a brief annual meeting to elect officers and directors. A drawing for prizes will be held at the end of the day.
Registration for the conference is $30 and includes the noon lunch and membership to Eastern Iowa Hay Producers Association. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Certified crop advisor credits are available. This conference is sponsored by EIHPA, ISU Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Beef Center.
The association provides educational workshops and field days for forage producers in Jackson, Jones, Clinton, Cedar, Scott and Muscatine counties. However, forage producers from other counties are welcome to participate. For more information, contact Kevin Brown at brownfarm10@gmail.com or 563-872-4475.