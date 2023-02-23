DES MOINES — Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) is enthused to offer a variety of programming during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) running from February 24 — March 5. EDAW is a national event in which organizations from across the country provide resources, education and awareness to local communities regarding eating disorders.

To kick off this year’s awareness week, EDCI is offering a full day line-up of presentations on February 24. The morning sessions will be geared toward caregivers and individuals in recovery. Presentations will assist participants in better understanding eating disorders, the levels of available care and how families might work together to combat disordered eating behaviors. “We are offering these presentations at an extremely low cost ($5) in order to ensure this event is accessible for all,” according to EDCI President, Sara Schwatken, Ph.D.

