DES MOINES — Eating Disorder Coalition of Iowa (EDCI) is enthused to offer a variety of programming during the Eating Disorders Awareness Week (EDAW) running from February 24 — March 5. EDAW is a national event in which organizations from across the country provide resources, education and awareness to local communities regarding eating disorders.
To kick off this year’s awareness week, EDCI is offering a full day line-up of presentations on February 24. The morning sessions will be geared toward caregivers and individuals in recovery. Presentations will assist participants in better understanding eating disorders, the levels of available care and how families might work together to combat disordered eating behaviors. “We are offering these presentations at an extremely low cost ($5) in order to ensure this event is accessible for all,” according to EDCI President, Sara Schwatken, Ph.D.
In the afternoon, presentations will be geared toward individuals on the treatment team, including therapists, dietitians and counselors. Entry-level or advanced eating disorder practitioners will find value in the in-depth presentations offered by local and national experts.
On February 25, EDCI will host a FREE yoga and meditation session for the public to restore, reset and relax the body and mind. This event will be held as part of our third annual Eating Disorder Awareness “Not a Walk.”
The goal of EDCI’s “Not a Walk” event is to bring awareness to eating disorders while encouraging a more peaceful and grounded relationship with the body and movement. Sara Schwatken, Ph.D. shares: “We encourage anyone and everyone interested in gentle movement, relaxation and meditation to join us for this free event as we share a brief message on feeling empowered in movement.”