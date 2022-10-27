The First Street Community Center will be the place for jazz Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. The Eddie Piccard Quartet will be joined by the Busch Brothers to play a concert of jazz favorites with an emphasis on Dixieland. Area residents and “friends of Eddie” who attend will hear a collection of jazz standards played with heart and verve.
Piccard grew up in Norway and is well known in eastern Iowa and all over the Midwest. He attended Cornell College and played gigs in Cedar Rapids and near-by communities before leaving for Chicago, the west coast and Florida.
Piccard returned to Iowa in the 1980s, played at many events and locations in eastern Iowa and eventually opened a jazz club on Mount Vernon Road with his wife Dallis in the 1990s. The club’s many patrons recall a sophisticated spot that offered unforgettable nights of music. Nationally known musicians traveling in Iowa made a point of jamming at the club with Eddie. “People were always astonished to find a thriving jazz club on Mount Vernon Road,” Piccard recalls.
The club was forced to close because of road widening. Piccard now plays regularly in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding area, as well as in Chicago area and the Twin Cities.
Eddie’s Quartet will feature Piccard on piano and vocals, Rich Martin on vibes and Craig Dove on bass. Tim Crumley will join the group on trumpet. This group plans to kick off the night with their popular versions of hot and cool jazz tunes.
The group will then be joined by the Busch Brothers – Marty on trombone and Luke on clarinet.
Marty has toured with Johnny Mathis, Dick Jurgens and others. Luke has played with the Dixieland Allstars and Mad City Funk.
“We love playing for the Mount Vernon audience,” Piccard said. “We look forward to seeing our long-time friends and to introducing new listeners to this classic art form.”
Tickets for the performance can be purchased at Bauman’s Clothing Store for $20, or are available at the door. Patrons are welcome to bring a favorite beverage and purchase a Community Center cup.