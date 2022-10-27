The First Street Community Center will be the place for jazz Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. The Eddie Piccard Quartet will be joined by the Busch Brothers to play a concert of jazz favorites with an emphasis on Dixieland. Area residents and “friends of Eddie” who attend will hear a collection of jazz standards played with heart and verve.

Piccard grew up in Norway and is well known in eastern Iowa and all over the Midwest. He attended Cornell College and played gigs in Cedar Rapids and near-by communities before leaving for Chicago, the west coast and Florida.

