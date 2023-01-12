Aaron Schultz uses a soft brush to scrub the gravestone of Leonard Stahle in the Oakland Cemetery west of Solon. Schultz has been volunteering his time to clean veterans’ graves and uses the same materials and techniques as are used in national cemeteries.
Members of the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 conducted a flag retirement ceremony, in accordance with the Flag Code, Tuesday, June 14. Burning is considered by the code to be the proper way to dispose of a flag, which is no longer serviceable due to its condition.
Blakely Price (left) and Olivia Moore giggle as they pursue Mason Galpin during youth soccer at the SRNA Thursday, Sept. 8. Scores for kindergarten and 1st grade were not kept as the emphasis is on fun and fundamentals.
Santa Claus truly has the patience of a saint. Here, he visits with two children on his lap while a small child enjoys an early lunch while seated on the back of his chair, a young lady politely and patiently waits her turn, and a young boy just sits and cries waiting desperately for Mom or Dad to come and rescue him from the big, big man in the red suit. This tableau of Christmas chaos was observed Saturday, Dec. 10 during Santa’s annual visit to the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460.
Sean Stahle (1) meets Vinton-Shellsburg’s Cameron Dunbar at midcourt Tuesday, Dec. 6 during introductions before the varsity game. Solon won the WaMaC East vs. WaMaC West contest 62-26 with a team high 13 points from Stahle.
SOLON — As the editor/reporter/photographer/sports reporter for the Solon Economist it has been my honor, my privilege, and my pleasure to cover a whole lot of events in Solon in 2022. Literally thousands of photos were shot and hundreds were printed on the pages of the Economist and published to our website – www.eastcentraliowanews.com. We photographers, particularly newspaper photographers are something of an odd lot, we all seem to have a “Hey, look what I did!” mentality in the hopes the viewers of our images will love them as much as we do.
With that, here is but a fraction of shots from news, feature, and sports events taken in 2022.