Since tomorrow is Saint Patrick’s Day and the 21st is World Poetry Day, it seems appropriate to write about Irish poets and Irish poetry. In my experience, it appears that a generous portion of the world’s memorable poets were, and are, Irish. This may be because Irish people seem to be less inhibited in regard to their emotions and thus more inclined to produce poetry that bares their feelings to a degree that others can understand and relate to. That trait is reflected in a line by poet Robert Frost; “No tears in the writer, no tears in the reader.” All human passions seem to be superbly expressed by the Irish poets, in my estimation, love, hate, despair, regret. You name it.

Oscar Wilde, for instance, could describe the despair of imprisonment in so few words as, “...that little tent of blue which prisoners call the sky.” As is true of most poets, he was also successful as a writer of novels and plays. His novel, “A Picture of Dorian Grey” is known to nearly everyone, and millions have been delighted by his comic masterpieces, “Lady Windermere’s Fan” and “The Importance of Being Earnest.” Few people are aware that he also wrote fairy tales for children. In spite of his tumultuous life, or maybe because of it, Wilde said, his humor still intact, “A poet can survive anything but a misprint.”

