Ideal Decorating
Jon Scherbring, Beth Gudenkauf, and Kelly Milbert, along with Tommy and Stephanie Dee (not pictured) have opened Ideal Decorating at 310 East Main St. In Solon.

 Catherine Bilskie • Staff Photo

SOLON — There is yet another option in Solon for unique items to make your house a home.

Ideal Decorating, located at 310 East Main St., held a soft opening last Thursday and offers everything from Chattam + Wells and Spring Air mattresses (both made in Iowa), bedding, area rugs, lighting, artwork and furniture including by Flexsteel and Southern Motion to name but a few of the brands carried.

