SOLON — There is yet another option in Solon for unique items to make your house a home.
Ideal Decorating, located at 310 East Main St., held a soft opening last Thursday and offers everything from Chattam + Wells and Spring Air mattresses (both made in Iowa), bedding, area rugs, lighting, artwork and furniture including by Flexsteel and Southern Motion to name but a few of the brands carried.
Beth Gudenkauf, Jon Scherbring, Kelly Milbert, and Tommy and Stephanie Dee are the owners of what is now the third location.
“Kelly and I pretty much grew up in the furniture world,” said Beth. “Our mom was the previous owner of Ideal Decorating (in Dyersville). We purchased the business in 2014.” Soon after they opened a second location in Guttenberg. “Jon is a close family friend; he lived across the street from us growing up and he worked for my mom helping with deliveries and other things for as long as we can remember.” Tommy and Stephanie live in Solon providing a local connection to the community.
“We got to a point where we were ready to expand, and we saw the growing demographic in the Solon area. We saw a lot of similarities between Solon and Dyersville, which made us believe it was a good fit for us!”
Ideal Decorating offers a wide variety of items for home or business, offers home consultations, and free delivery within a 60-mile radius of Dyersville.
“Each of our byers offers a different and unique sense of style,” said Beth, “so you will get to choose from a variety when shopping with us. We love to help our customers personalize their space with their vision and budget in mind. We have furniture lines that you can customize to your liking, and we also sell many items right off the sales floor.”