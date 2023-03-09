Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep Iowa’s roads safe, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement March 11 through March 19, to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Last year, during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, 48 people were either seriously injured or killed in car crashes on Iowa Roadways (March 11 through March 19, 2022). Nationally, St. Patrick’s is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads.

