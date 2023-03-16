AMES — Coggon farmer Anna Hankins and Shaffer Ridgeway, who farms in Waterloo, are the newest additions to Practical Farmers of Iowa’s board of directors. They were among five individuals elected in January by PFI members to join or renew their tenure on the 12-person board of directors.

Anna and Shaffer are each starting their first terms and will serve three years on PFI’s board. Along with other board members, they help to ensure farmer priorities continue to guide and ground Practical Farmers’ work.

Recommended for you