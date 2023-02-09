A pair of riders negotiate a sharp U-turn while participating in the fifth annual Fat Tire Classic race Feb. 12, 2022, at Lake MacBride State Park. The sixth annual event is scheduled for this Saturday morning.
SOLON — The 6th Annual Solon Centennial Lions Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic, in coordination with Sugar Bottom Bikes, North Liberty, and sponsored by many businesses, individuals and volunteers is an annual Solon Lions fundraising event, held on Saturday, February 11. Solon Lions provide 99% of the volunteer force on the trails, registration, prizes and more. Starting at 9 a.m., the first category is a 30 mile race around Lake MacBride State Park, gravel, singletrack, snowmobile and ski trails, and includes Individual and 3-person teams.
Starting at 11 a.m., the second and third categories include a Youth Fat Tire Half Classic Ride and an Adult Fat Tire Half Classic, both about 10 miles. The Half Classic is a Fun Ride on the North Shore Pea Gravel Trail of Lake MacBride, riding through Lake MacBride Park to a designated rest stop at the bacon-station at Timber Dome Lodge with beverages and cookies and then return. A few days before, volunteers help mark the courses, and pre-check markings the morning of the event.
The event begins and ends at the Lake MacBride Golf Course Clubhouse, where at 3 p.m., winners are recognized with cheering, camaraderie, and presenting of awards and trophies, 1st through 3rd place in all three categories and Swag Raffle Prizes partially provided by bike and nutrition vendors.
Only Fat Tire Bikes with tires 3.8” or bigger are allowed. All of the proceeds go to the Solon Centennial Lions Club, which will be used for various charitable projects in the community, after covering race related expenses.