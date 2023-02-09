SOLON — The 6th Annual Solon Centennial Lions Lake MacBride Fat Tire Classic, in coordination with Sugar Bottom Bikes, North Liberty, and sponsored by many businesses, individuals and volunteers is an annual Solon Lions fundraising event, held on Saturday, February 11. Solon Lions provide 99% of the volunteer force on the trails, registration, prizes and more. Starting at 9 a.m., the first category is a 30 mile race around Lake MacBride State Park, gravel, singletrack, snowmobile and ski trails, and includes Individual and 3-person teams.

Starting at 11 a.m., the second and third categories include a Youth Fat Tire Half Classic Ride and an Adult Fat Tire Half Classic, both about 10 miles. The Half Classic is a Fun Ride on the North Shore Pea Gravel Trail of Lake MacBride, riding through Lake MacBride Park to a designated rest stop at the bacon-station at Timber Dome Lodge with beverages and cookies and then return. A few days before, volunteers help mark the courses, and pre-check markings the morning of the event.

Recommended for you