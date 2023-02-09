Last week I mentioned that February had a goodly number of days designated for the observance of specific events, some of which are observed nationally; others barely mentioned. I’d never heard of many of these special days until I started exploring Google.

You’d have to throw at least two parties a week in order to celebrate all the things the month of February has been designated for. It is known as; American Heart Month, Black History Month, Canned Food Month, Dog Training Month, Friendship Month, Great American Pie Month, National Bake for Family Fun Month, and Library Month.

