February Senior Dining Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023

February HappeningsFeb. 10 – 4th graders with dinersFeb. 15 – Special event movie: "Dean's Dream" Solon Hardware Store. Lunch at 11:30/movie at 12:45Feb. 16 – Foot Clinic, reservations required (call 319-624-2251)Feb. 20 – CLOSED for President's DayFeb. 22 – City representativeFeb. 24 – Meal and a Movie (M&M). Reservations required, call 319-430-8655February MenuFriday, Feb. 10 – Shrimp Po Boy, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese, gelatin poke cakeMonday, Feb. 13 – Pork medallions, sweet potato casserole, Brussel sprouts with craisins, peaches and cream dessertWednesday, Feb. 15 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, marinated cucumbers, rye bread, caramel apple crispFriday, Feb. 17 – Salmon patty, cream peas and potatoes, PB&J brownieMonday, Feb. 20 – CLOSEDWednesday, Feb. 22 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, vegetable blend, cranberry dessertFriday, Feb. 24 – Sweet and sour shrimp, fried rice, broccoli, pumpkin earthquakeMonday, Feb. 27 – Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, country style green beans, caramel apple, cheesecake bar